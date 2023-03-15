San Diego schools are working to stop human trafficking
A human trafficking raid in Southern California resulted in the rescue of eight children. CNN's Stephanie Elam reports on what police, district attorneys, and teachers are now doing about the problem.
03:46 - Source: CNN
