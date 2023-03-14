Photographing the stars in Qatar
Qatar is widely considered to be one of the top destinations in the world for astrophotography, thanks to its clear, dark skies. CNN speaks with local astrophotographer Ajith Everester, who has made the most of the conditions.
00:51 - Source: CNN
