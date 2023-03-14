The ancient art of an-naqdah
Embroidery and needlework are integral to Qatar's rich cultural heritage. Muna Al Kaabi, founder of clothing brand Moonlight Concept, explains the art of an-naqdah.
00:53 - Source: CNN
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
