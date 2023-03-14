TALLINN, ESTONIA - MARCH 01: Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas speaks during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, (not pictured) at the Tapa Army Base on March 1, 2022 in Tallinn, Estonia. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson travelled to Poland earlier today and is now in Estonia for further talks. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
'If aggression pays off, then there are no limits': Estonian PM on why Ukraine support must continue
Fresh off an election victory, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tells Christiane Amanpour she is "worried' about an atmosphere of appeasement to Russia.
TOPSHOT - About fourty migrants, fom various origins, carry an inflatable boat towards the water before they attempt to cross the Channel illegally to Britain, near the northern French city of Gravelines on July 11, 2022. (Photo by Denis Charlet / AFP) (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)
UK is 'abandoning the right to asylum' with new immigration policy, says expert
TOPSHOT - A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran shows shows a demonstrator raising his arms and makes the victory sign during a protest for Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran on September 19, 2022. - Fresh protests broke out on September 19 in Iran over the death of a young woman who had been arrested by the "morality police" that enforces a strict dress code, local media reported. Public anger has grown since authorities on Friday announced the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in a hospital after three days in a coma, following her arrest by Tehran's morality police during a visit to the capital on September 13. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
Iran's former women's minister on 'first global revolution shaped by women'
Amanpour Longwell Rosen
'If Fox wins, there are no limits': Experts weigh in on Dominion suit
Amanpour iLe
'We are still fighting so many things': Grammy-winning singer iLe on feminism and Puerto Rico's future
Amanpour Namazi Evin
American prisoner describes conditions inside Iranian prison
Amanpour Namazi Full
In unprecedented interview from Tehran jail, American prisoner speaks with CNN
Amanpour Namazi SOT
'This is a desperate measure': American pleads for release from Iranian jail
Soldiers from a Ukrainian assault brigade enter a command bunker while waiting for orders to fire a British-made L118 105mm Howitzers on Russian trenches on March 04, 2023 near Bakhmut, Ukraine. Soldiers said they received training on the towed light guns in Germany last summer but took possession of the artillery pieces, sent by the UK, in January, 2023.
Negotiations needed as Ukraine war grinds down to 'senseless' trench warfare, says Fiona Hill
Amanpour Mayorkas
Mayorkas: US immigration system is 'completely broken'
Amanpour Landsbergis
'When we see Bucha and Irpin, we think about our cities,' says Lithuanian FM
Alex Murdaugh attends a sentencing hearing on Friday, March 3.
The story behind the shocking Murdaugh murders
BEIJING, CHINA - MARCH 05: Delegates gather during the opening of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress at The Great Hall of People on March 5, 2023 in Beijing, China.China's annual political gathering known as the Two Sessions will convene leaders and lawmakers to set the government's agenda for domestic economic and social development for the year. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
The West 'overestimates' China because it fears China, says expert
Amanpour Salah
'Yemenis don't want to receive aid forever,' says aid worker
jixian wang
Challenging China's Ukraine narrative, one vlog at a time
