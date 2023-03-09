President of Poland Andrzej Duda speaks to CNN during his visit to the UAE
During his visit to the UAE, President of Poland Andrzej Duda speaks to CNN's Becky Anderson about the position of Middle Eastern countries in the war in Ukraine, UAE mediation and Iran's support for Russia.
05:54 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
President of Poland Andrzej Duda speaks to CNN during his visit to the UAE
05:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
US Marine gets emotional testifying about being hit by suicide bomb
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Protesters shield woman waving EU flag amid clash with police
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
What is medical tourism and what are the risks
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Member of Chinese parliament runs from CNN's questions
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Victim's mom reveals what daughter told her about killings
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Shocking video shows moment kidnapped Americans were loaded into pickup truck
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows Americans kidnapped in Mexico being loaded into pickup truck
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
China has a new foreign minister. This is his warning to the US
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows people being loaded into a truck by armed men in Mexico
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Parents protest over suspected poisoning of Iranian schoolgirls
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows cabin filled with smoke after airplane hits birds
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
18 months into Taliban's rule, Afghans are facing dire poverty
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Zakaria asks German chancellor what happens next in Putin's war with Ukraine
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Friend says she was shocked to see this girl speaking at Putin's rally
03:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
19-second video of Zelensky goes viral. See what was edited out
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN