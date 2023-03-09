Amanpour Namazi SOT
'This is a desperate measure': American pleads for release from Iranian jail
Amanpour
In an unprecedented interview from inside Iran's notorious Evin prison, US citizen Siamak Namazi tells CNN's Christiane Amanpour why he is speaking out after over seven years in prison.
00:53 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Amanpour Namazi SOT
'This is a desperate measure': American pleads for release from Iranian jail
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tyler vargas vpx
US Marine gets emotional testifying about being hit by suicide bomb
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab georgia protester EU flag
Protesters shield woman waving EU flag amid clash with police
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jacqueline Howard 0308
What is medical tourism and what are the risks
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
selina wang npc 2023 3
Member of Chinese parliament runs from CNN's questions
03:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
latavia mother mexico vpx
Victim's mom reveals what daughter told her about killings
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The missing Americans' van at the scene where they were last seen. Video shows the four being loaded into the back of a pickup truck. Their current whereabouts are unknown.
Shocking video shows moment kidnapped Americans were loaded into pickup truck
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
matamoros mexico kidnapping scene
Video shows Americans kidnapped in Mexico being loaded into pickup truck
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
chinese fm
China has a new foreign minister. This is his warning to the US
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
matamoros mexico map
Video shows people being loaded into a truck by armed men in Mexico
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
iran parents protest suspected poisoning elbagir 0306
Parents protest over suspected poisoning of Iranian schoolgirls
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
southwest cabin smoke thumb vpx
Video shows cabin filled with smoke after airplane hits birds
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab afghan man
18 months into Taliban's rule, Afghans are facing dire poverty
03:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
zakaria german chancellor intv gps vpx
Zakaria asks German chancellor what happens next in Putin's war with Ukraine
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Anya Naumenko
Friend says she was shocked to see this girl speaking at Putin's rally
03:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
zelensky fact check daniel dale orig thumbnail
19-second video of Zelensky goes viral. See what was edited out
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN