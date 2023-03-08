Soldiers from a Ukrainian assault brigade enter a command bunker while waiting for orders to fire a British-made L118 105mm Howitzers on Russian trenches on March 04, 2023 near Bakhmut, Ukraine. Soldiers said they received training on the towed light guns in Germany last summer but took possession of the artillery pieces, sent by the UK, in January, 2023.
Negotiations needed as Ukraine war grinds down to 'senseless' trench warfare, says Fiona Hill
Amanpour
Former presidential adviser Fiona Hill talks to Christiane Amanpour about the negotiations she thinks could end Russia's war in Ukraine.
Negotiations needed as Ukraine war grinds down to 'senseless' trench warfare, says Fiona Hill
