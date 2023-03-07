'When we see Bucha and Irpin, we think about our cities,' says Lithuanian FM
Christiane Amanpour speaks with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on his recent talks with U.S. officials about support for Ukraine and the need to bolster NATO presence in the Baltic countries.
16:32 - Source: CNN
