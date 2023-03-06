BEIJING, CHINA - MARCH 05: Delegates gather during the opening of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress at The Great Hall of People on March 5, 2023 in Beijing, China.China's annual political gathering known as the Two Sessions will convene leaders and lawmakers to set the government's agenda for domestic economic and social development for the year. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
The West 'overestimates' China because it fears China, says expert
Amanpour
Christiane Amanpour talks to Yale professor and author of "Kingdom of Characters" Jing Tsu about how the West can deal with Beijing and how the transformation of the Chinese language formed the building blocks of modern China.
15:30 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 15 videos
