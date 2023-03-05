CNN's Richard Quest interviews South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo
South Korea doesn't need nuclear arms to counter the threat posed by North Korea, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said during an exclusive interview with CNN,
CNN's Richard Quest interviews South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo
