'I'm very afraid of the consequences' of Netanyahu's reforms, says Arab journalist in Israel
Bianna Golodryga speaks with Shireen Falah Saab, an Arab journalist in Israel, on the recent spike in violence in the West Bank and the ongoing protests against the Israeli government's attempts to overhaul the judicial system.
16:30 - Source: CNN
