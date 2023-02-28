Mudroch admits Fox hosts endorsed falsehoods
In a lawsuit, Rupert Murdoch admitted that some Fox News hosts endorsed false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.
03:00 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Mudroch admits Fox hosts endorsed falsehoods
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why 'Dilbert' comic strips got dropped from US newspapers
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hit horror film is inspired by real events. See the 1985 news report about the case
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
How younger workers are using 'bare minimum Monday' as a form of self-care
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why legal analyst thinks Fox News is facing 'very serious' legal exposure
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Homeless man turns down bus ticket, builds unlikely friendship with police
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Anderson Cooper follows the story of Ukrainian family's year-long quest for survival
05:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dashcam shows speeding semitruck inches from striking state trooper
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Your company stinks': Resident confronts Norfolk Southern CEO
04:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Trump supporter tells 'Daily Show' contributor why he stopped supporting Trump
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
New Netflix film has an eerie comparison to major catastrophic event that just happened
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
'He could easily destroy us': See Tucker Carlson's private text about Trump
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Haberman describes 'striking' claim that stood out to her from court documents
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
How 'deepfake' pornography victimizes women online
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fox News stars privately trashed election fraud claims, according to court documents
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN