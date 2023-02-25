'Mayor of Kingstown' cast reflect on the heart of the hit show
CNN's Chloe Melas interviews Hugh Dillon, co-creator of the hit Paramount+ show "Mayor of Kingstown," as well as fellow actors Taylor Handley and Tobi Bamtefa. They explore the themes of the series and discuss a possible season three.
01:34 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
'Mayor of Kingstown' cast reflect on the heart of the hit show
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Brad Paisley's surprise collaborator on his new song honoring Ukraine
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
'She was upset': Pink addresses rumored feud with Christina Aguilera
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Doctor makes shocking discovery after 4-year-old had excruciating ear pain at a BBQ
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former NFL star says he flies on Spirit Airlines to save money
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why Marvel actor Jonathan Majors brought his own cup to 'The Late Show'
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Eagle-eyed fans of hit show spot error
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Homeless man turns down bus ticket, builds unlikely friendship with police
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Mercedes wants you to take Zoom calls from your car seat
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Rapper asks his daughter to direct music video. See her adorable reaction
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
See what happens when Bernie Sanders encounters an influencer
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Groom describes being trapped in elevator with bride on wedding day
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
18-year-old stuns Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent'
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It's a goofy shoe ... 10 out of 10': Influencer on latest fashion craze
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Director describes transforming beloved children's book character into bloodthirsty monster
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Brave or lucky? See the moment a dog took on a hammerhead shark
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN