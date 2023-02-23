'Millions' of Ukrainians without aid because Russia won't guarantee safety, says UN's humanitarian coordinator
The head of the United Nations in Ukraine Denise Brown tells Christiane Amanpour that Russia is preventing humanitarian relief reaching people living near Ukraine's front lines.
13:13 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 15 videos
'Millions' of Ukrainians without aid because Russia won't guarantee safety, says UN's humanitarian coordinator
13:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
With ISIS fall, Europe faces returnees dilemma (February 2019)
21:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Top Zelensky advisor: China is wise and will probably not 'stand on the side of evil'
13:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Christiane Amanpour's full interview with Polish President Andrzej Duda
25:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
EU Commission President and Finnish Prime Minister reflect on a year of war in Ukraine
17:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Russia needs to be defeated,' says Czech President-elect
14:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Friends will stay by us until we win
15:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
NATO chief: What Russia lacks in quality, 'they try to compensate in quantity'
14:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to Amanpour's 'painful' question about war
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
From Chernobyl to the Paralympics, Oksana Masters shares her story
09:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
UK Foreign Secretary: We want Putin to enter peace negotiations in good faith
08:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Inside the 'most powerful jihadist group in the world'
15:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is optimistic about Nigeria's upcoming election
15:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
They were not able to break our souls, say freed Nicaraguan political prisoners
16:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
How Russian agent 'incompetence' saved Navalny's life, according to his close aide
17:29
Now playing- Source: CNN