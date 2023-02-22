EU Commission President and Finnish Prime Minister reflect on a year of war in Ukraine
President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin tell Amanpour at the Munich Security Conference about the lessons learned from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
17:59 - Source: CNN
