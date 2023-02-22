Amanpour Zhovkva
Top Zelensky advisor: China is wise and will probably not 'stand on the side of evil'
Amanpour
Christiane Amanpour speaks with Igor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on the latest from the battleground ahead of the first anniversary of the war and reports that China may supply Russia with lethal weapons.
