NATO chief: What Russia lacks in quality, 'they try to compensate in quantity'
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks with Christiane Amanpour on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference about the ongoing war in Ukraine and whether he will extend his term at NATO.
14:13 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
NATO chief: What Russia lacks in quality, 'they try to compensate in quantity'
14:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how Fox News hosts privately mocked Trump's election lies while publicly peddling them on air
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Haberman describes 'striking' claim that stood out to her from court documents
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
How 'deepfake' pornography victimizes women online
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fox News stars privately trashed election fraud claims, according to court documents
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Shark Tank' star defends controversial tweet: 'Get over it'
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how daughter's 7-second video saved her family's restaurant
02:11
Now playing- Source: KGO
Joe Rogan says Ilhan Omar shouldn't have apologized for statement that drew criticism
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Neil deGrasse Tyson lets the air out of balloon hype
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Can AI get you a date? CNN tested it
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Could zombie fungi take over humans? Dr. Gupta explains
03:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Puppy Bowl referee says dogs with special needs are participating this year
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear from mom whose sons will compete in opposing teams at Super Bowl
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Leslie Jones uses debut on 'The Daily Show' to call out Biden and his Corvette
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Don Lemon responds to Colbert's dig at his hoodie-suit combo
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN