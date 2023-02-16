exp TSR.Todd.buffalo.shooter.apologizes_00004501.png
Buffalo shooter apologizes for racist massacre
Situation Room
The racist culprit in the supermarket shooting urged others not to follow in his footsteps. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.
02:45 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching
