NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie speaks onstage at the Equality Now 30th Anniversary Gala at Guastavino's on November 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Why Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is optimistic about Nigeria's upcoming election
Amanpour
Acclaimed author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie talks to Christiane Amanpour about the state of Nigeria ahead of the presidential election.
15:37
Amanpour
15:37
Amanpour
They were not able to break our souls, say freed Nicaraguan political prisoners
TOPSHOT - Opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a screen set up at a courtroom of the Moscow City Court via a video link from his prison colony during a hearing of an appeal against his nine-year prison sentence he was handed in March after being found guilty of embezzlement and contempt of court, in Moscow on May 17, 2022. - Alexei Navalny's hearing comes as Russian authorities seek to silence remaining government critics and Moscow pushes on with its military campaign in neighbouring Ukraine, with thousands killed and some 10 million displaced. He is already serving two-and-a-half years in a prison some 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Moscow for violating parole on old fraud charges. If his new sentence comes into force, the 45-year-old opposition politician will be transferred to a strict-regime penal colony, which will place him in much harsher conditions. The new sentence will replace the old one -- that he was handed in February last year -- meaning Navalny will remain behind bars for another eight years. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
How Russian agent 'incompetence' saved Navalny's life, according to his close aide
Residents of destroyed building using their hands to remove dirt and rubble looking for loved ones and belongings after earthquake hit area on February 6th. 21 members of the same family were buried alive under the rubble. Source: Pete Langley Date: February 10t, 2023 Locator: North west Syria
Donor states did not have to wait for UN permission to help Syrians, says former U.S. ambassador
Amanpour
'Israel won't be a democracy' if judicial overhaul completed, says fmr. Israeli ambassador
Amanpour
How Lang Lang uses Disney to introduce a generation to classical music
Amanpour
Exclusive: Christiane Amanpour speaks with Brazil's President Lula
Amanpour
U.S. official on Turkey-Syria quake: No indication Assad pulling out all stops to help his own people
Amanpour
Ex-diplomat shares what it's like negotiating with Putin
Ian Mckellen mother goose
'I don't have anything to prove': Ian McKellen on his pantomime and next Shakespeare challenge
Amanpour
When negotiating with Putin, assume 'he's not telling you the truth,' says former EU diplomat
Amanpour
'This earthquake is a crisis piled upon a crisis,' says Rescue Committee head
Amanpour
In an exclusive interview, Iran's most prominent human rights lawyer speaks out
Amanpour
'All Quiet on the Western Front' director on why he needed courage for remake
Amanpour
'The worst nightmare anyone's dreamed of': Hickenlooper on Colorado River crisis
TOPSHOT - A member of the Syrian civil defence, known as the White Helmets, carries a child rescued from the rubble following an earthquake in the town of Zardana in the countryside of the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, early on February 6, 2023. - A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing hundreds of people as they slept, levelling buildings, and sending tremors that were felt as far away as the island of Cyprus and Egypt. (Photo by Abdulaziz KETAZ / AFP) (Photo by ABDULAZIZ KETAZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Some Syrian towns 'completely wiped out' by earthquake, says aid worker
