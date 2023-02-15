How Russian agent 'incompetence' saved Navalny's life, according to his close aide
Christiane Amanpour speaks Maria Pevchikh, aide to jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on the documentary that looks back at his poisoning and the subsequent investigation into who tried to kill him.
17:29 - Source: CNN
