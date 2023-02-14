'Israel won't be a democracy' if judicial overhaul completed, says fmr. Israeli ambassador
Christiane Amanpour speaks with Yael German, Israel's former ambassador to France, in her first interview since resigning in response to Benjamin Netanyahu's return to the premiership.
18:18 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
'Israel won't be a democracy' if judicial overhaul completed, says fmr. Israeli ambassador
18:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
A Super Bowl ad left viewers yelling for their remotes. Here's why
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Can AI get you a date? CNN tested it
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
M&M's Super Bowl ad put an end to the 'spokescandies' saga. Here's why
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Puppy Bowl referee says dogs with special needs are participating this year
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I don't really have a choice': Inside one of America's 24-hour daycare centers
04:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear from mom whose sons will compete in opposing teams at Super Bowl
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
See what it's like to use Bing's new AI search feature
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how daughter's 7-second video saved her family's restaurant
02:11
Now playing- Source: KGO
These WWII heroines sorted the mail and blazed a trail
04:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I am not part of the problem': Gates on using private jet despite climate activism
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Hear what Neil DeGrasse Tyson told 9-year-old aspiring astrophysicist
04:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chinese balloon drama spawns joke explosion
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how this artist creates scupltures that look like live blinking faces
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Photographers empower girls of color by reimagining Disney princesses
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Forget influencers. 'Deinfluencing' is now a thing
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN Business