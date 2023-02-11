On GPS: Putin's mercenaries
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen and The Guardian's Shaun Walker explain the roots of the Wagner Group and how Russia is using the mercenaries to try to win in Ukraine.
07:33 - Source: CNN
