Amanpour 15 videos
Exclusive: Christiane Amanpour speaks with Brazil's President Lula
24:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
U.S. official on Turkey-Syria quake: No indication Assad pulling out all stops to help his own people
10:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-diplomat shares what it's like negotiating with Putin
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNNI
'I don't have anything to prove': Ian McKellen on his pantomime and next Shakespeare challenge
18:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
When negotiating with Putin, assume 'he's not telling you the truth,' says former EU diplomat
15:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
'This earthquake is a crisis piled upon a crisis,' says Rescue Committee head
14:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
In an exclusive interview, Iran's most prominent human rights lawyer speaks out
16:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
'All Quiet on the Western Front' director on why he needed courage for remake
11:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
'The worst nightmare anyone's dreamed of': Hickenlooper on Colorado River crisis
11:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Some Syrian towns 'completely wiped out' by earthquake, says aid worker
06:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Speed is of the essence': How Europe is helping quake-hit Turkey
11:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former NATO advisor: 'If you can get the Russians out of Crimea, the Ukrainians will win'
17:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Oscar nominee on how her role was offered to Jackie Chan
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
How one woman escaped from North Korea -- twice
14:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I don't want to be a damsel in distress': Michelle Yeoh on the part of a lifetime
19:57
Now playing- Source: CNN