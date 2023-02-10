Conservationists are building ceramic nests to help endangered penguins
The African Penguin Nest Project has installed more than 1,500 artificial nests on the shores of South Africa to help penguins and their chicks beat the heat.
Conservationists are building ceramic nests to help endangered penguins
