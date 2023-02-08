Amanpour Nasrin
In an exclusive interview, Iran's most prominent human rights lawyer speaks out
Amanpour
Christiane Amanpour speaks to Nasrin Sotoudeh, who is risking her own safety to speak out over the hunger strike of Iranian dissident Farhad Meysami and women's rights in her country.
16:39
