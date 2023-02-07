What can we expect from President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night?
Sources say President Biden's State of the Union address is expected to include references to the economy, policing reform, defending democracy and protecting abortion rights. The Lead panel discusses.
08:07 - Source: CNN
