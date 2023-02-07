TOPSHOT - A member of the Syrian civil defence, known as the White Helmets, carries a child rescued from the rubble following an earthquake in the town of Zardana in the countryside of the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, early on February 6, 2023. - A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing hundreds of people as they slept, levelling buildings, and sending tremors that were felt as far away as the island of Cyprus and Egypt. (Photo by Abdulaziz KETAZ / AFP) (Photo by ABDULAZIZ KETAZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Some Syrian towns 'completely wiped out' by earthquake, says aid worker
Amanpour
Christiane Amanpour speaks with Sherine Ibrahim, Country Director for CARE Türkiye, on the race to reach more survivors under the rubble caused by the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
06:22 - Source: CNN
