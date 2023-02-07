Amanpour AQOTWF
'All Quiet on the Western Front' director on why he needed courage for remake
Amanpour
Edward Berger tells Amanpour it's taken nearly 100 years for a German-language adaptation because Hollywood's original Oscar-winning film from 1930 is so beloved.
11:53 - Source: CNN
