Dubai's burgeoning hip-hop scene
When you think of hip-hop music, Dubai isn't the first location that comes to mind. But this cosmopolitan city has been growing a rap scene in recent years -- with a local twist.
02:55 - Source: CNN
Dubai Now 51 videos
Dubai's burgeoning hip-hop scene
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Drones are lighting up the sky in Dubai
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Immersive NFTs are on display at this Dubai art space
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Inside Dubai's Museum of the Future
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
How this smart band can prevent overheating
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Influencers are helping this Dubai startup become a global brand
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Dubai's car drifters are turning to a life lived sideways
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Aqua Pods are floating modules for shopping and living
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Microchip manicure' turns your nails into business cards
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dubai's Palm Jumeirah turns 20
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
These rose creations can cost up to $80,000. Here's why
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Influencer regenerates coral life at Dubai's Heart of Europe megaproject
The rapid rise of gaming in the Middle East
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dubai galleries are turning their artworks into NFTs
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Networking at Dubai's AI and Blockchain summit
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Supercar Blondie' has driven 400 of the world's fastest cars
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Vineet Bhatia's special ingredient is camel milk from Dubai
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Inside Mona Kattan's perfume library
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Doing yoga in Dubai's 'rainforest'
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Amrita Sethi is making NFT voice art
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
See inside the Arab world's first Holocaust exhibition
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dubai golfers have a cooler option this summer
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Blown away: the UAE's booming kitesurfing scene
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Is Baraka the Middle East's answer to Robinhood?
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dubai Restaurant Week celebrates the city's dining scene
Art Dubai brings together artists from around the world
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Starzplay streaming platform is launching new Arabic content
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Making geometric art in Dubai's Alserkal Avenue
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
An oasis for bird photography in Dubai's desert
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
This company wants to replace gas-powered motorcycles
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bakery with big ideas creates a stir in Dubai
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Eating locally grown food to boost sustainability
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dubai restaurant serves food on talking plates
How to become a coffee expert in Dubai
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Snowboard maker based in the desert
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Drone company competes in Dubai startup challenge
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
This 'futurist-in-chief' says gaming could be bigger than the physical economy
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dubai Fitness Challenge: A 30-day mission to get people moving
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
An adrenaline ride over Dubai
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Smell the roses in Dubai's flower oasis
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
The man behind Dubai's record-breaking garden
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
What will you need to land the job of tomorrow?
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Cyclists take to Dubai's streets for fitness challenge
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dubai community keeps founder's business alive
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
When will business travel recover?
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
The world's largest canvas painting finished
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biodomes are the new classroom in this Dubai school
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Swimming inside the Dubai Aquarium
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Inside one of the world's largest virtual cities
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Is this the ambulance of the future?
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
UAE successfully launches the Arab world's first Mars mission
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN