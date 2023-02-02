marketplace africa streaming spotify phiona okumu spc_00001322.png
How this music streaming giant hopes to expand across Africa
Spotify's Head of Music for sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, talks about the company's strategy for expansion and tapping into the world's biggest audiences for afrobeats and afropop.
04:43 - Source: CNN
Marketplace Africa 16 videos
marketplace africa streaming spotify phiona okumu spc_00001322.png
How this music streaming giant hopes to expand across Africa
04:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa women startup fintech nigeria spc_00001721.png
How women entrepreneurs thrive in Nigeria's burgeoning tech scene
05:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa gaming carry1st play to earn games spc_00003520.png
This gaming company wants to connect audiences across Africa
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa kasi informal economy spc_00041230.png
How informal business thrives in South Africa
05:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa ivory coast real estate industry spc_00001017.png
Why Ivory Coast's real estate industry is on the rise
04:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa saint gobain construction spc_00002028.png
How Africa became a priority for this company's strategy
05:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
markerplace africa visa andrew torre payments spc_00000511.png
How one global payment giant is betting big on Africa
04:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa renewables green tech south africa spc_00000000.png
How new green projects are curbing emissions in South Africa
04:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa kenya art online social media sales spc_00003828.png
In Kenya, virtual auctions and social media are the new online galleries
04:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa gb tannery nigeria luxury leather spc_00000813.png
How this Nigerian tannery has supplied the world's biggest luxury brands
05:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa senegal vaccine manufacturing spc_00011821.png
Could Senegal curb Covid-19 vaccine dependency in Africa?
05:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa kenya steel manufacturing devki group spc_00040825.png
How this Kenyan enterprise is betting on human capital for growth
04:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa deg invest net zero climate priorities_00004401.png
How net zero priorities keep encouraging investment in Africa
05:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa ghana aquaculture_00000203.png
How fish demand is growing Ghana's aquaculture
04:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Marketplace Africa Nitin Gajria Google profit point_00002730.png
Why Google is investing big across Africa
05:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Marketplace Africa Uganda data centers_00013525.png
Why Uganda is developing local data centers
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN