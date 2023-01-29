exp GPS 0129 Dahlia Scheindlin Israel democracy judicial reform_00031113.png
On GPS: Israel's democratic danger
Fareed Zakaria, GPS
Israeli political analyst Dahlia Scheindlin tells Fareed why the Netanyahu government's proposed judicial reforms pose a threat to Israel's democracy.
07:16 - Source: CNN
