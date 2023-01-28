How other police depts are reacting to Tyre Nichols' death
Police chiefs and sheriffs across the country are "just as upset as the rest of the community" at the Tyre Nichols video, says Laura Cole, a police crisis communications expert. "They realize it makes them look horrible"
02:26 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
How other police depts are reacting to Tyre Nichols' death
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Drew Barrymore's transformation into killer doll M3GAN
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump is returning to Facebook and Instagram after 2-year ban
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Congressman gives speech written by AI
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
'The system is stressed to the max': United CEO weighs in on industry woes
03:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Goldman Sachs says a recession isn't coming
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Jimmy Kimmel fears this bet will get him slapped while hosting the Oscars
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Photo of Delta flight attendant goes viral. See why
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Cringe': See Don Lemon's reaction to awkward moment at hearing
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
A New York mugging and bad checks: Podcaster reveals Santos' latest wild claims
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Disney is closing an iconic ride. Hear why some fans aren't happy about it
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear conservative complaints about changes to M&M'S chocolate characters
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Raunchy prank disrupts BBC broadcast
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the Taylor Swift-inspired pop-up bar opening in Chicago
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Leslie Jones uses debut on 'The Daily Show' to call out Biden and his Corvette
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
The debt ceiling drama, explained in 2 minutes
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN Business