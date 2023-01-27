Amanpour Mohammed Bahous
Top UN official: 'As a Muslim woman, what the Taliban is doing is not Islam'
Amanpour
Christiane Amanpour discusses the Taliban's latest bans on women with Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, and Sima Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women, and their latest trip to Afghanistan.
15:38 - Source: CNN
