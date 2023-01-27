Stories worth watching 16 videos
Andrew Solomon: America's 'center tends to shift towards justice'
16:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Drew Barrymore's transformation into killer doll M3GAN
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump is returning to Facebook and Instagram after 2-year ban
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Congressman gives speech written by AI
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
'The system is stressed to the max': United CEO weighs in on industry woes
03:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Goldman Sachs says a recession isn't coming
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Jimmy Kimmel fears this bet will get him slapped while hosting the Oscars
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Photo of Delta flight attendant goes viral. See why
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Cringe': See Don Lemon's reaction to awkward moment at hearing
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
A New York mugging and bad checks: Podcaster reveals Santos' latest wild claims
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Disney is closing an iconic ride. Hear why some fans aren't happy about it
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear conservative complaints about changes to M&M'S chocolate characters
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Raunchy prank disrupts BBC broadcast
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the Taylor Swift-inspired pop-up bar opening in Chicago
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Leslie Jones uses debut on 'The Daily Show' to call out Biden and his Corvette
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
The debt ceiling drama, explained in 2 minutes
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN Business