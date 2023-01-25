Western tanks are 'iron fist' to break Russian lines, says Ukraine's defense minister
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov talks to Christiane Amanpour about receiving tanks from the US and Germany, plus the corruption scandal uncovered in the Ukrainian government.
12:44 - Source: CNN
