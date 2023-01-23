What brain surgery with no scalpel looks like
As the search continues for non-invasive ways to treat neurodegenerative diseases, focused ultrasounds have become an alternative to surgery when it comes to treating essential and Parkinson's tremors.
23:04 - Source: CNN
