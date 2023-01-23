The White House says the FBI seized six items with classified markings in its search of Biden's Wilmington home last Friday
The White House says six items with classified markings and surrounding material were seized in the FBI search of Biden's Wilmington home last Friday. What does that mean? CNN's Phil Mattingly breaks down what we know.
03:45 - Source: CNN
