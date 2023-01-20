Henry Marsh wide
From doctor to patient: How one neurosurgeon dealt with his cancer diagnosis
Amanpour
Retired neurosurgeon Henry Marsh talks to Sara Sidner about his book "And Finally" which follows his transition from doctor to patient after a cancer diagnosis.
12:18 - Source: CNN
