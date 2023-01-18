Rose Abramoff
Climate scientist: Getting fired for activism 'gave me a lot of hope'
Amanpour
Earth scientist Rose Abramoff, who was fired for taking part in a climate protest, says scientists "are really getting desperate."
11:56 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 15 videos
Rose Abramoff
Climate scientist: Getting fired for activism 'gave me a lot of hope'
11:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hina Rabbani Khar Amanpour
Climate crisis 'an existential threat,' says Pakistani official at Davos
14:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Ursula von der Leyen 1
European Commission president: Western allies need to 'step up' military support to Ukraine
17:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, UBER, speaks onstage during the 2019 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 2 at Grand Hyatt New York on September 24, 2019 in New York City.
It's 'personal' for us: Uber CEO on company's support for Ukraine
12:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DNIPRO, UKRAINE - JANUARY 15: Emergency workers search the remains of a residential building that was struck by a Russian missile yesterday on January 15, 2023 in Dnipro, Ukraine. At least 20 people were reported dead after a missile hit the apartment building on Saturday, part of fresh wave of missiles launched by Russia. The Ukrainian president said his forces shot down 20 of 30 missiles fired by Russia on Saturday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
'Weapons, weapons, weapons': Top Zelensky aide on what Ukraine really needs
10:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Honig
'Knowledge and intent': Legal analyst compares Trump and Biden investigations
09:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - This aerial view shows a flooded home partially underwater in Gilroy, California, on January 9, 2023. - A massive storm called a bomb cyclone" by meteorologists has arrived and is expected to cause widespread flooding throughout the state. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
California Lt. Governor: 'Get ready to evacuate'
13:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Celene Gounder Grant Wahl
Dr. Céline Gounder on the fight to protect the legacy of her husband Grant Wahl
15:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Kagan
Historian Robert Kagan: U.S. passivity 'encouraged' Putin
15:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WT_04422_RC (l-r.) Actors Rooney Mara, Judith Ivey, Claire Foy and director Sarah Polley on the set of their film WOMEN TALKING An Orion Pictures Release Photo credit: Michael Gibson © 2022 Orion Releasing LLC. All Rights Reserved.
'We tell ourselves stories in order to survive': Sarah Polley on directing 'Women Talking'
15:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Sarah Polley attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
There should have been more female directors at the Globes, says Sarah Polley
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bolsonaro supporters storm the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, 08 January 2023.
Lula adviser: Brazil congress attack showed 'failure' by local security forces
11:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Jackman
Hugh Jackman: 'As an artist, my job is to open my heart'
11:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departs after the National Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Henry Nicholls/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
'A warning to the royal family': Emily Maitlis and Anderson Cooper break down Prince Harry's 'Spare'
17:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Republican Representative from California Kevin McCarthy looks on as the House of Representatives continues voting for new speaker at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 5, 2023. - The US House of Representatives plunged back into the fight to elect a speaker on Thursday, as establishment favorite Kevin McCarthy made sweeping concessions to quell a right-wing rebellion in his own party and end the three-day standoff. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
'Pervasive dysfunctionality' awaits GOP speaker, says author
14:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN