Climate crisis 'an existential threat,' says Pakistani official at Davos
Pakistan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar tells Amanpour her country, still reeling from devastating floods, is "not interested in reparations" but is seeking "collaboration."
14:15 - Source: CNN
