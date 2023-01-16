It's 'personal' for us: Uber CEO on company's support for Ukraine
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi talks to Christiane Amanpour about the company's work in Ukraine, the Uber driver strikes in New York and how the ride-hailing app is going green.
12:03 - Source: CNN
