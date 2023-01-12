Celene Gounder Grant Wahl
Dr. Céline Gounder on the fight to protect the legacy of her husband Grant Wahl
Amanpour
Epidemiologist Dr. Céline Gounder talks about her husband, sports journalist Grant Wahl, who died while covering the Fifa World Cup and her fight against anti-vaccination conspiracy theorists.
15:13 - Source: CNN
