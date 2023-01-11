amanpour markarova
Ukrainian Ambassador to US: Russia cannot win, it has to face the reality
Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian Ambassador to the US, talks to Christiane Amanpour about stepped up American support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.
14:05 - Source: CNN
