Attendees light candles during a memorial held for the 19 children and two teachers who were murdered by an 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary School the day before, in Uvalde, Tx., U.S., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Photographer: Matthew Busch/CNN
The trauma surgeon fighting to prevent gun violence
Dr. Joseph Sakran talks to Sara Sidner about his efforts to prevent gun violence as cases continue to mount in the US.
14:56 - Source: CNN
The trauma surgeon fighting to prevent gun violence
14:56
- Source: CNN
Migrants wait in line to be let in by the Border Patrol into El Paso, Texas from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Thousands of migrants gathered along the Mexican side of the southern border Wednesday, camping outside or packing into shelters as they waited for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that have prevented many from seeking asylum. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Examining the humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border
14:37
- Source: CNN
Tunisia's electoral board president Farouk Bouasker holds a press conference to announce the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections on December 19, 2022 in Tunis. - Tunisia's electoral board revised the turnout in parliamentary elections slightly upwards to 11.2 percent, a poll that opposition groups said undermined President Kais Saied. (Photo by YASSINE MAHJOUB / AFP) (Photo by YASSINE MAHJOUB/AFP via Getty Images)
Tunisia's young democracy in trouble
07:31
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Coons
Sen. Chris Coons: Ukraine victory is critical for American security
13:28
- Source: CNN
Female students walk in front of the Kabul Education University in Kabul, Afghanistan, February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer
Taliban wants 'to remove all the women and girls from society', warns Afghan educator
06:25
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Pop Culture
Pop Culture 2022: The Year of the Overdog
15:42
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Stewart
'Shameful': Former Conservative MP on UK's decision to cut foreign aid
15:01
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Trevor Noah
A look back at Amanpour's conversations with Trevor Noah
14:20
- Source: CNN
Twitter headquarters is seen on April 26, 2022 in downtown San Francisco, California.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan on Twitter suspensions and Elon Musk
04:09
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi touches the trophy as he holds the Golden Ball award during the Qatar 2022 World Cup trophy ceremony after the football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
World Cup final a 'huge win for football' but tournament 'tarnished FIFA'
12:54
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Jan 6
Former prosecutor: January 6 investigation 'already having an impact' on U.S. politics
14:36
- Source: CNN
Residents of Gorenka village, Kyiv region, receive humanitarian aid on December 13, 2022 anid Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by SERGEI CHUZAVKOV / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI CHUZAVKOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukraine is the latest example of worrying global trend, says fmr. UK foreign secretary
12:23
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Kuleba
Ukraine Foreign Minister: We can't allow Russia to dictate conditions on the battlefield
08:15
- Source: CNN
Brian Greene Amanpour
Fusion breakthrough: 'Scientifically huge. Technologically, big leaps yet to come', says Brian Greene
11:33
- Source: CNN
HBO Pelosi in the House"
'It offended her in her soul:' Alexandra Pelosi on documenting her mother through January 6th
20:11
- Source: CNN
Sarah Greene, Sharon Horgan and Eve Hewson in "Bad Sisters," premiering globally August 19, 2022 on Apple TV+.
Sharon Horgan on the power of sisterhood in 'Bad Sisters'
12:25
- Source: CNN