The Lead Ed Lavandera_00040207.png
A Texas shelter works overtime trying to keep up with the surge in migrants crossing the U.S. border
The Lead
CNN's Ed Lavandera reports.
04:07
Stories worth watching 16 videos
A Texas shelter works overtime trying to keep up with the surge in migrants crossing the U.S. border
Amy Schumer endometriosis
Amy Schumer opens up about decades-long battle with 'lonely disease'
SNL Martin Short and Steve Martin 2
SNL: Steve Martin and Martin Short eulogize each other
Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
Arduboy
This new gaming console is hackable and smaller than a credit card
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: In this photo illustration the FTX logo and mobile app adverts are displayed on screens on November 10, 2022 in London, England. The Bahamas-based crypto exchange's larger rival, Binance, walked away from a potential bailout deal, as FTX struggles with a wave of customer withdrawals that have created a liquidity crunch. (Photo Illustration by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
FTX founder 'vaguely aware' of lending customer funds to hedge fund
al roker updates health
See Al Roker's first television appearance after returning from hospitalization
top tiktok video 2022
Watch the top TikTok videos of 2022
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Trevor Noah last show
'It's been a wild ride:' Trevor Noah bids farewell to 'The Daily Show'
choo choo charles two star
This survival game pits players against an evil Thomas the Train-like monster
Mariah Carey Wardrobe Malfunction 2
Wardrobe malfunction interrupts surprise Mariah Carey performance
Barbara Corcora rent thumb
'Shark Tank' star discloses how much she pays for her home
Nasser Al Khater
'Death is a natural part of life': Qatari official brushes off worker death at World Cup
hawaii sign language linda lambrecht as equals lon orig cc Linda 5
Meet the woman keeping Hawaii Sign Language alive
alzheimers mom tiktok 1
Mom with Alzheimer's gets 'onslaught' of gifts after going viral on TikTok
queensland plesiosaur skeleton thumb
Amateur fossil hunters find 19-foot-tall, 100 million-year-old skeleton
