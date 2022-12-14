Sophie Green rhinos
Hyperrealistic paintings of animals promote conservation
British artist Sophie Green paints vulnerable animals in the hope that the artwork will both inspire and raise money for conservation.
04:09 - Source: CNN
Call to Earth 77 videos
Sophie Green rhinos
Hyperrealistic paintings of animals promote conservation
04:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jaguar video card image
Jaguars in Belize need this forest corridor to survive
04:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lion defenders card video
Tribal warriors become lion defenders
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The mountainous region of Gilgit-Baltistan is prime snow leopard habitat. Hussain estimates there around 30-50 snow leopards in the region around the 26 villages where he and his team work. Although it's hard to track these elusive animals, he says that at the moment the population is stable.
Protecting Pakistan's elusive snow leopards
04:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
shawn heinrichs video card 3
Cinematographer Shawn Heinrichs is inspiring people to protect our oceans
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
portugal rewild video card
Bringing back wolves to a Portuguese valley
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jeremy Jones POW 5
The snowboarder fighting to protect our winters
04:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A young cub alongside an adolescent male. The first cubs to be born at Samara in nearly 200 years are now approximately two years old.
Samara Private Game Reserve: How one family's rewilding project returned big cats to the Great Karoo
03:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Erika Cuellar thumbnail 2
Full of biodiversity, deserts also deserve protection
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
thomas pesquet
The astronaut caring for 'spaceship Earth'
04:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
08 carbfix climeworks
Icelandic company is turning CO2 into stone
04:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
copenhagen energy plant video card
An energy plant so clean, you can ski there
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sunflower sea star approaches prey
Why scientists are breeding some of the ocean's top predators
03:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
shahriar caesar rahman bangladesh turtle conservation c2e spc intl_00001225.png
Slow and steady wins the race: restoring Bangladesh's endangered turtle and tortoise species
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
C2E Whiskey Oysters 3
See how whiskey brought these oysters back to life
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
call to earth day highlights wrap 1 spc intl c2e_00001812.png
Young people are protecting the planet on Call to Earth Day
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james cameron video card c2e
James Cameron wants to preserve the ocean twilight zone
04:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Harry Chan, Hong Kong's self-proclaimed "ghost net hunter," diving in Sai Kung.
Meet Hong Kong's 'ghost net hunter'
04:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
vidyut mohan 1
An Indian entrepreneur has a portable solution for fighting air pollution
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NOTPLA seaweed packaging
This startup makes packaging from seaweed
03:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
potato custodians peru spc intl c2e_00034029.png
'Potato custodians' are safeguarding this crop's future
04:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fonio grain diakate c2e spc intl_00000518.png
Fonio: The superfood that's a kernel of hope for the Sahel
03:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
breadfruit hawaii spc intl c2e_00003017.png
Breadfruit: A new chapter for Hawaii's tree of life
04:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
diet burger
5 ways to help the planet by changing your diet
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nnaemeka ikegwuonu coldhubs cnn
ColdHubs are keeping food fresh in Nigeria
04:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rodrigo pacheco c2e spc intl_00003925.png
This chef has a recipe for greener eating
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Matilda Ho, founder of Bits x Bites.
Meet Matilda Ho, the food disruptor changing tastes in China
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bees principe spc intl_00001322.png
The islanders saving bees for a sustainable future
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cooked lionfish
Invasive lionfish are bad for local sea life -- but good for eating
04:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
new york whales c2e spc intl_card
The science helping New Yorkers and whales live in harmony
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
seahorse yellow amanda vincent 3 RESTRICTED
Scientist's crusade to protect seahorses
04:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sebastiao salgado interview c2e spc intl_00002922.png
Sebastião Salgado's Amazonian odyssey
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cape Cormorants c2e spc intl _00000217.png
The Cape cormorant rescue mission on Robben Island
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ellipsis drone trash cte spc intl_00011510.png
UK startup uses drones to map plastic pollution
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
krithi karanth
One woman's mission to help solve India's deadly conflict between people and wildlife
03:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taiwanese architect and engineer Arthur Huang was inspired by the ancient Roman practice of using discarded material in architecture.
One man's mission to make treasure out of trash
04:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bubble barrier c2e spc intl_00024529.png
The 'Bubble Barrier' keeping plastic from the sea
03:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kerstin forsberg video
Kerstin Forsberg is fighting for manta rays
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
open sc australia c2e spc intl thumb
How blockchain is protecting species and consumers from fish fraud
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
woodland burials
How to be good to the planet when you die
03:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
blue nature alliance spc intl_00000316.png
Blue Nature Alliance aims to protect 5% of the world's ocean in five years
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
laury cullen cover c2e
Meet the forest engineer who wants to restore Brazil's lost Atlantic forest
03:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pati Riuz Corzo
Meet the guardian of Mexico's "fat mountains"
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SELKIRK, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 31: Salmon attempt to leap up the fish ladder in the river Etterick on October 31, 2012 in Selkirk, Scotland. The salmon are returning upstream from the sea where they have spent between two and four winters feeding with many covering huge distances to return to the fresh waters to spawn. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Here's how to help the Atlantic salmon avoid extinction
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A protected manta ray swims in the waters of Maldives
Swimming with manta rays could help save them
03:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Yunnan golden monkey
The battle to save China's black snub-nosed monkeys
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Members of the public, scientists and whale shark tour operators have contributed over 70,000 images of whale sharks to the Wildbook for Whale Sharks, an online photo identification system designed to track the animals using the patterns on their skin.
NASA technology helps save the world's largest shark
03:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pablo García Borboroglu, founder of the Global Penguin Society.
Millions of penguins protected thanks to this man
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Algae growing on the Greenland ice sheet is causing it to melt faster.
A 'frozen rainforest' of microscopic life is melting Greenland's ice sheet
03:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sunniva Sorby and Hilde Falun Storm are the first all-women team to overwinter in the Arctic. They are on a mission to highlight climate change with their online platform "Hearts in the Ice".
Two women are enduring their second Arctic winter to highlight climate change
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
c2e carbon sinks 2
How these 'sinks' regulate the climate
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
C2E Polars DV 1
Can polar bears survive the climate crisis?
03:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
white shark call to earth video
In Monterey Bay, scientists are tagging and tracking white sharks
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kelp farm ireland c2e 2
The underwater farm on an Irish island
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mock cop26 c2e 3
These students are taking our future into their own hands
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sardine run south africa c2e spc intl_00000905.jpg
Protecting South Africa's sardine run
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
arapaima still c2e
João Campos-Silva is on a mission to save a river giant
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Puffins billing
How fake birds helped restore Maine's puffin colonies
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Emma Camp is a marine biologist studying coral conservation and resilience at the University of Technology Sydney.
The world's toughest corals could help save dying reefs
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
how mealworms eat plastic c2e 1
The creature that can munch through plastic waste
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Arun Krishnamurthy is the founder of the Environmentalist Foundation of India, a nonprofit organization working to restore freshwater lakes and ponds.
The environmentalist cleaning up India's lakes
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Examining a trawler sample aboard the SV TravelEdge, the vessel for the round the world eXXpedition.
The all-female crew sailing the world to study plastic pollution
03:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
vreni haussermann c2e video card
Take the plunge into 'one of the last wildernesses on Earth'
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Louis Liebenberg, co-founder of animal tracking app CyberTracker.
Trackers are helping to conserve the Kalahari
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
topher white cell phones rainforest intl C2E_00001105.jpg
How old cell phones are spying on illegal loggers
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
solar foods thumb1
How to make food from thin air
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
carboon footprint explainer card 1
How to save the planet: Five simple things you can do
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sri lanka mangroves intl C2E_00012908.jpg
Protecting Sri Lanka's precious mangroves
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
anjali watson intl C2E_00010303.jpg
Ecologist working to save the Sri Lankan leopard
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kakapo new zealand C2E_00000801.jpg
How New Zealand's rare kakapo is making a comeback
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
miranda wang plastic scn C2E _00012506.jpg
Startup has new technology to help fix plastic crisis
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Great Pacific Garbage Patch Hawaii California Ben Lecomte C2E _00000000.jpg
Meet the man who swam through the Great Pacific Garbage Patch
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ted turner two bison close
Why Ted Turner is bringing back bison
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ted turner save everything_00001413.jpg
Ted Turner's mission to 'save everything'
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ted turner captain planet vermejo_00013621.jpg
Conserving nature on a New Mexico ranch
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ted turner captain planet cartoon_00002005.jpg
How Captain Planet inspired eco awareness
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tree library 3
This team is building the world's biggest library of trees
07:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN