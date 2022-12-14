HBO Pelosi in the House"
'It offended her in her soul:' Alexandra Pelosi on documenting her mother through January 6th
Amanpour
Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi talks about her new documentary "Pelosi in the House" which follows her mother across her decades long career in Congress and discusses her family's trauma after the attack on her father Paul.
