exp GPS GPS 1211 Germany's far right coup plot_00023920.png
On GPS: Germany's alleged far-right coup plot
Fareed Zakaria, GPS
Fareed is joined by Professor Peter Neumann of King's College London, who explains the movement behind Germany's recent alleged coup plot and how it relates to far-right extremism in the US.
05:32 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
