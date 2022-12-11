Fareed's take: Biden's economic policy hurts Western unity
Fareed explains how the Biden administration has used the war in Ukraine to reinvigorate the Western alliance, while at the same time squandering gains by pursuing protectionist policies.
Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
