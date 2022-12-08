Hollywood Minute: Diving deep for the 'Avatar' sequel
Sam Worthington gets 'in over his head' for 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' Michael Ausiello on Smurfs and 'Spoiler Alert,' and a new look at 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch.' David Daniel reports.
01:23 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 15 videos
Hollywood Minute: Diving deep for the 'Avatar' sequel
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
That TikTok voice is actually a person. This is her story
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
This techworker went public with her story of discrimination. Now she's helping others do the same
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Robin Meade signs off after HLN's last broadcast
02:38
Now playing- Source: HLN
Bodycam shows SWAT team searching a 77-year-old's home on false 'Find my iPhone' ping
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch one-year-old's remarkable reaction after being accidentally locked in car
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Archaeologists may have solved a Florida beach mystery
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
This $600,000 half human, half goat statue honors Elon Musk
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
CNN anchors try to recreate iconic 'Dirty Dancing' move
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN anchor tries Pepsi and milk. See her reaction
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Saturday Night Live' takes on Herschel Walker and the Georgia runoff
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bear goes on killing spree after finding cocaine in viral film trailer
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I was going through something,' Will Smith says about Oscars slap incident
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Drake gifts DJ Khaled four 'amazing' toilet bowls
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch 'The View' hosts scramble to turn off phone's ring tone live on air
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN Business